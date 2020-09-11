We just drove the Mil-Spec Automotive F-150, but the company has already announced a special edition version with even more power than the truck we drove. It’s called the Intrepid Performance Package, and it takes the 5.0-liter V8 from 500 horsepower to 675 horsepower.

The massive increase in power is thanks to a supercharger from Ford Performance and a few other additions. Mil-Spec says it upgraded the fuel rails and added an air-to-liquid intercooler in the lower intake manifold. This is in addition to the standard 5.0 upgrades that include a new throttle body, intake and cat-back exhaust. It’s all topped off with a 93-octane tune to take advantage of all the new parts. Mil-Spec’s results are solid, as the 675 horses are joined by 620 pound-feet of torque.

Mil-Spec hasn’t changed up the design much for the Intrepid pack, but the one pictured here is outfitted with enough lights to blind your whole neighborhood. They look like they’d work great off road for some nighttime dune running. And you should definitely hit the dunes because this truck has the same optional “Baja Performance Suspension” you can get on the non-supercharged truck. You get up to 12 inches of travel, and Mil-Spec will customize the setup to your specific use cases. New rear shock mounts, new control arms and half shafts and Fox Racing shocks are all included. Mil-Spec claims you can still tow without issue, too.

There’s less going on inside, but Mil-Spec does upgrade the leather upholstery inside if you’re willing to pay extra. A new steering wheel with magnesium paddles is fitted, and some metal badging is tossed in to proclaim that it’s a Mil-Spec truck, too.

All this, plus Mil-Spec will honor its parts with a warranty. All the Ford bits are covered under the factory warranty still, too. The supercharged Mil-Spec F-150 can be yours for $89,500, but adding the suspension, interior and other upgrades can cause the price to crest $118,000. If you don’t need the extra 175 horsepower (c’mon, of course you do), then set course for the standard Mil-Spec truck at $77,245.

