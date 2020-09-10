This generation of the Lexus RC (launched as a 2015 model) can’t be long for the world, but it’s coming back around for the 2021 model year with some fresh new gear. The biggest news is the introduction of the RC F Fuji Speedway Edition.

It’s limited to just 60 units and takes after the RC F Track Edition that debuted last year. Just like the Track Edition, the Fuji Speedway Edition adds Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, a titanium exhaust and has gone through an extensive weight savings program that includes a big dose of carbon fiber. The hood, roof, wing, front spoiler, rear-seat partition and bumper reinforcement are all made of carbon fiber. All these weight savings help the 0-60 mph time fall to 3.96 seconds, down from the 4.2 seconds of the standard RC F.

You’ll be able to tell it’s the Fuji Speedway Edition by its exterior paint and interior colors. It only comes in Arctic Blast Satin or Cloudburst Gray. Lexus provided one photo of the car in Arctic Blast Satin, but we’re not getting the full effect here. It’s a new semi-matte paint finish that’s debuting on this special edition car. The satin finish is similar to the matte paints we’ve seen on Lexus cars previously, but now it’s durable enough to be run through automatic car washes without issue. When we drove the GS F 10th Anniversary Edition (equipped with Lexus’ previous generation matte paint) last year, Lexus specifically told us that it can’t be run through a car wash. With this RC F, you can skip the hand wash if you don’t feel like it.

Every Fuji Speedway Edition car will also come with a Circuit Red leather interior and Alcantara accents. Red carbon fiber trim is added to make the interior feel even more special. As a final touch, Lexus is including a limited production MSTR watch with each car. It has Fuji Speedway and F logos, and also features red stitching on its band to match the interior.

Lexus has given the standard RC F a couple worthwhile upgrades, too. Android Auto is now in the picture, joining Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, Lexus has made blind-spot warning with rear cross-traffic alert standard, alongside heated exterior mirrors and a memory driver’s seat. Lexus also made parking sensors part of the Premium Package.

Pricing is not yet available, but expect the Fuji Speedway Edition to come in around the $97,675 base price of the Track Edition. It might be even more considering the special paint Lexus added this year, too.

