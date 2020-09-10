It's common for vehicles to get an update here or there in between full redesigns every five or six years, but the changes being made for the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5, each just introduced last year, represent more than just a little nip and tuck. For starters, Cadillac's excellent Super Cruise will show up on the options sheets for the two sedans early next year in Enhanced form with with Lane Change on Demand functionality. Super Cruise will be offered on Premium Luxury and V-Series trims only.

As we already knew thanks to early order guides, a new 12-inch digital instrument cluster that features driver-selectable themes is also on the menu for 2021. A traditional Tour theme is probably what most drivers will default to, while a Sport theme will likely include red accents and performance-monitoring readouts and a Stealth theme will offer minimal information and what we'd guess are non-distracting colors. CT4-V and CT5-V models will get an exclusive Track theme.

New for the CT5 Sport trim level is a V Performance package that adds upgraded suspension bits, Magnetic Ride Control and a mechanical limited-slip differential. V Performance front brake calipers from Brembo are also optional on Sport models. Additionally, a new Diamond Sky special edition package will be offered on Premium Luxury CT4 and CT5 models, adding interior and exterior styling upgrades along with all-season run-flat tires on unique wheels. The package also gets the aforementioned V Performance brakes.

Additional updates include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM with 360L with more than 200 live SiriusXM channels and on-demand programming choices, and a console-mounted rotary infotainment knob that enables left and right clicks to more easily navigate the CUE infotainment system.

Buckle to Drive will come enabled from the factory (it can be disabled after purchase) and won't allow the driver to shift into drive unless the seatbelt is buckled. A Teen Driver mode will encourage safe driving from — you guessed it — teens. Forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, automatic emergency braking and the patented haptic Safety Alert Seat are now standard equipment across the board for both sedans.

Check out the image gallery above to see many of the updates, including Super Cruise, the digital instrument cluster and the Diamond Sky edition.

