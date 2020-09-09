UPDATE: You can now read all the details and see photos of the MC20 here.

Maserati has been teasing its upcoming MC20 mid-engined coupe since spring, and today we finally get to see it in the flesh. Maserati will begin the livestream at 2:35 PM Eastern, and you can watch along with us in the video above.

If you need a reminder of what we're looking forward to, we're expecting a two-door performance car with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 mounted amidships providing about 630 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Notably, that motor comes from Maserati itself, rather than sourcing it from Ferrari.

In addition to the original teasers from March and a more recent studio teaser from September 1, we've also seen some spy photos of the MC20 out in the wild. There was also a MC20 tribute to Stirling Moss, as well as a 1940 Targa Florio tribute. Check those out to get up to speed, and watch the live event with us here shortly.