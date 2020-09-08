The high-performance variants of the 2021 Porsche 718 are fearlessly arguing that automatic transmissions and sports cars are not mutually exclusive. When ordered with two pedals, the GTS 4.0, GT4, and Spyder variants are quicker than their three-pedal counterparts, and their flat-six engine makes a little bit more torque.

Porsche announced the 2021 718s would gain the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission called PDK in June 2020, but it didn't reveal technical specifications until September. The paddle-shifted gearbox helps the 718 GTS reach 60 mph from a stop in 3.8 seconds, while the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder log a 3.7-second sprint. All three cars are a full half-second quicker than when they're ordered with a stick-shift.

Released as a middle finger to downsizing, the GTS 4.0 is powered by a mid-mounted, naturally-aspirated flat-six engine with a displacement of — you guessed it — 4.0 liters. It makes 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque when it's bolted to a six-speed stick, but the latter figure increases slightly to 317 when it's hooked to the PDK. Moving a little bit higher in the hierarchy, the GT4 and the Spyder receive a 414-horse 4.0-liter, but their torque output also checks in at 317 when they're ordered with two pedals and shift paddles.