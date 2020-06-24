The biggest piece of news that sports car fans will be eager to hear about the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman models is that the enthusiast-grade GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0 models will be offered with an optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. We’ve been teased repeatedly by the prospect of the quick-shifting gearbox in the German automaker’s mid-engine offerings for what feels like an eternity, most recently in February of this year, and it’s finally happening. Porsche says shoppers who place orders now will get their PDK-equipped Boxsters and Caymans early next year.
Porsche says the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 are available to order right now, the droptop running $90,250 and the hardtop a bit less dear at $88,150. The first shipments — without the PDK, we presume — will start hitting dealerships before the end of 2020.
The GTS twins are powered by a 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine that spins out 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, allowing the GTS 4.0s to run from 0-60 in just 4.3 seconds on their way to a top speed of 182 miles per hour. We’d expect the coming PDK-equipped version to be a few ticks quicker.
Lower-level 718 Boxster and Cayman models gain more standard equipment for 2021. Automatic two-zone climate control, heated front seats and auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensors, bi-xenon headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System and Apple CarPlay are all included at no additional charge over the Cayman’s $61,250 or Boxster’s $63,350 base price.
