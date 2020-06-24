The biggest piece of news that sports car fans will be eager to hear about the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman models is that the enthusiast-grade GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0 models will be offered with an optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. We’ve been teased repeatedly by the prospect of the quick-shifting gearbox in the German automaker’s mid-engine offerings for what feels like an eternity, most recently in February of this year, and it’s finally happening. Porsche says shoppers who place orders now will get their PDK-equipped Boxsters and Caymans early next year.

Porsche says the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 are available to order right now, the droptop running $90,250 and the hardtop a bit less dear at $88,150. The first shipments — without the PDK, we presume — will start hitting dealerships before the end of 2020.