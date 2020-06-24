Official

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GT4, Spyder, GTS 4.0 gain optional 7-speed PDK

Place your orders now for delivery early next year

Jun 24th 2020 at 9:00AM
  • 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0
The biggest piece of news that sports car fans will be eager to hear about the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman models is that the enthusiast-grade GT4, Spyder and GTS 4.0 models will be offered with an optional seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. We’ve been teased repeatedly by the prospect of the quick-shifting gearbox in the German automaker’s mid-engine offerings for what feels like an eternity, most recently in February of this year, and it’s finally happening. Porsche says shoppers who place orders now will get their PDK-equipped Boxsters and Caymans early next year.

Porsche says the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 are available to order right now, the droptop running $90,250 and the hardtop a bit less dear at $88,150. The first shipments — without the PDK, we presume — will start hitting dealerships before the end of 2020.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0
The GTS twins are powered by a 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine that spins out 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, allowing the GTS 4.0s to run from 0-60 in just 4.3 seconds on their way to a top speed of 182 miles per hour. We’d expect the coming PDK-equipped version to be a few ticks quicker.

Lower-level 718 Boxster and Cayman models gain more standard equipment for 2021. Automatic two-zone climate control, heated front seats and auto-dimming mirrors with rain sensors, bi-xenon headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System and Apple CarPlay are all included at no additional charge over the Cayman’s $61,250 or Boxster’s $63,350 base price.

Featured Gallery2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0
