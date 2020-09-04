This has been a big year for fast electric Fords. The Blue Oval took its electric Mustang to the drag strip, RTR developed an insane Mustang Mach-E track and stunt car, and an electric Ford Fiesta ST rallycross car, called the Fiesta ERX, will be competing in the FIA World Rallycross Project E series. The last of those was recently given a round of laps and some hoonage by fast Ford driver Ken Block.

Naturally, Block's crew came along to record the fun, and the car looks like a blast. You can see it all in the video above. The little hatchback sounds like an enormous R/C car, and it seriously moves. Of course, it ought to, considering that it has three electric motors – one in the front, two in the rear – making 603 horsepower. According to the video, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.8 seconds and has a top speed of around 150 mph. The car is built by STARD, an Austrian motorsports engineering firm, and its powertrain and cars will be used for the Project E series. Block has some interesting insights about how the car feels compared to a gas-powered rallycross car, noting the extra weight as well as the different distribution.

Not only is it fast, but it can do at least a bit of hooning. Block drifts around the video's host and does some brutal donuts that melted the tread off the rear tires. He does mention that he didn't get to drive this car as much as he would have liked, but he'll be getting plenty more seat time since he's racing it in the Project E series. This video appears to have been recorded in Sweden before the first races of the season on the weekend of August 22, so he's already had some of that extra seat time.