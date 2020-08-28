The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte is an Italian luxury sedan that comes in several flavors. Recently, we've had a couple pass through the Autoblog short-term loaner fleet, and I decided to take the opportunity to record an exhaust clip and see whether it's louder than my 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392.

You thought we were done with this, didn't you? Hah.

The Maserati is a bit of an odd duck. Like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, which kicked off this series, it's an Italian sedan powered by a turbocharged V6 producing a respectable 430 horsepower. Unlike the four-cheese, the Quattroporte in our garage was not its high-performance variant. In fact, if it were, it would have a V8, as all things should. I'm kidding. Or am I?

Sadly, the V6 probably holds the S Q4 back in this particular "test," which resulted in a reading of 78.2 decibels. That's far short of my Challenger, which checked in at 85.7 dB and remains our reining champion ... for now.

The Quattroporte is in reasonably decent company, though, thanks to the Porsche Cayenne S Coupe, which produced a similar result. Yeah, that's an SUV, but this is a luxury car, right? So the missions are similar. Heck, they even make about the same power.

These tests are only vaguely scientific, and I conduct them using a free Android OS sound-measuring app and the mostly enclosed space of my personal garage. For those who are unfamiliar with my methodology (and again, I use that term somewhat loosely), you can refer back to my previous tests with the Alfa or the Cayenne S Coupe for more details.

Or, just click the pretty links to hear engines go burble-burble; it's entirely up to you.