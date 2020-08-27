Powertrain details on the updated Kia Stinger are out, and the theme is more power. We got to see the revised looks a couple of weeks ago, but the information out of Korea today completes the picture of what the Stinger will soon look like.

Kia is adding a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to the lineup that makes more power than the old 2.0-liter turbo. The 2.5-liter engine is also exclusive to the North American market. Kia didn’t explicitly say it was dropping the smaller four-cylinder here, but it’s no stretch to assume the less powerful engine will disappear once the new cars begin to ship. This 2.5-liter makes 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, which is a big step up from the 255 horses and 260 pound-feet of torque produced by the 2.0-liter. The new engine produces peak torque between 1,650 and 4,000 rpm. Kia doesn’t brag about better acceleration numbers, but it’s surely quicker than before.

Next up is the V6 in the Stinger GT. Kia stays the course with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 in this case, but it’s added a new electronic exhaust valve system that unlocks more noise and three extra horsepower. This leaves the final figures at 368 horsepower and 367 (unchanged) pound-feet of torque. Kia says there’s a small butterfly valve in the exhaust that opens in Sport driving modes, but remains closed in Comfort and Eco. A better exhaust note is one thing we badly wanted out of our long-term Kia Stinger GT. Finally, Kia has an answer — we can’t wait to hear it.

There’s no change in transmission for the Stinger. All models will continue to come standard with an eight-speed automatic. Both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive will be available for both the four-cylinder and GT models, too.

In addition to the powertrain news, Kia has detailed new driver assistance systems available on the updated Stinger. Kia added its Highway Driving Assist tech, which we’ve found to be extremely capable of tracing lines around corners on the highway in other Kias. The Blind-Spot Monitor that debuted in the Telluride is also onboard this year — it displays a video feed of your blind spot in the digital instrument cluster when you put your turn signal on. Other new systems include Lane Following Assist, Rear Occupant Alert and Safe Exit Warning. Several other systems are updated with enhanced functionality, too.

We’re unsure of when this Stinger will make it to our shores, but sales are scheduled to commence in Korea sometime in the third quarter. Kia says sales in the rest of the world will follow later this year. Assuming it reaches America soon, we’d expect this Stinger to be a 2021 model year vehicle.

