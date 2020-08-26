The Lister Jaguar F-Pace is here, and according to Lister, it’s “Britain’s fastest and most powerful SUV.” Top speed is 195 mph. Bentley might like a word about this claim, as it considers the Bentayga Speed to be the fastest SUV in the world. However, the Bentley only tops out at 190 mph. There’s the question of whether or not the Lister should count, too. At its core, the Lister Stealth (this vehicle’s proper name) is a heavily reworked Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

None of the above will really matter unless you find yourself on the autobahn or an airstrip. Practically speaking, the Stealth’s 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds will be far more useful. That’s a half second quicker than the F-Pace SVR’s 4.1-second 0-60 mph time. It comes courtesy of Lister upping power from the 5.0-liter supercharged V8 to 666 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

Lister gets more power and better cooling via upgraded dual supercharger pulleys, a custom-built intercooler and a new high performance air filtration system. It then applies a custom tune to the powertrain software to make it as smooth and easy to drive as the regular F-Pace SVR. Cooling is enhanced further via a new carbon fiber front bumper that has two massive air intakes for added airflow.

In addition to the bumper, Lister fits a new front splitter and larger rear diffuser for better aerodynamics. Larger side skirts and wider wheel arches enhance the stance of the vehicle, while 23-inch wheels make it stand out even more. A custom stainless steel exhaust pokes out through the carbon fiber diffuser, and uprated brakes hide behind those big wheels.

Lister gives folks a ton of customization options for the interior. You can choose between 36 different color choices of the fancy Bridge of Weir Nappa leather. There are up to 90 different stitching options available, too.

We have a feeling there won’t be a single one exactly like another, because Lister is only building 100 Stealths. Pricing starts at £109,950 and goes up from there. At today’s exchange rates, it’s equal to about $145,000. That’s $63,250 more than a base F-Pace SVR. But hey, maybe that extra 19 mph on the top end is worth it to you.

