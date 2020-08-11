The updated 2021 Bentley Bentayga didn’t have to wait long to gain its Speed variant back. We’re less than a month removed from the standard 2021 Bentayga’s big reveal, and the Speed has returned sporting all the same styling elements as its less powerful sibling.

If you paid much attention to the Speed model when it was revealed in February last year, you already know most of the pertinent information on the new one. It has a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 under hood that produces 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. That’s good enough for a 3.9-second 0-62 mph sprint. Top speed hasn’t changed from before at 190 mph, so it still slots in right next to the Lamborghini Urus as the fastest SUV in the world. Not as though efficiency will matter all that much, but the W12 does feature cylinder deactivation technology that can deactivate up to six cylinders.

You’ll be able to tell the Speed apart from the standard Bentayga on the road if you look closely enough. It has unique bumpers in front and back, a dark grille, oval-shaped quad exhaust, elongated roof spoiler, body-color side skirts, unique 22-inch wheels, and of course, Speed badging. The seat backrests are also embroidered with “Speed” unless the customer prefers the Bentley logo. Contrast stitching and diamond quilting unique to the Speed is used to further differentiate the interior. Plus, Bentley adds “Speed” badging to the illuminated sill plates.

Lastly, Bentayga Speed buyers will have the choice of optioning the “Black Specification.” This replaces any brightwork on the exterior with blacked-out or carbon fiber trim. For example, the front splitter, side sills and roof spoiler are finished in carbon fiber. Bentley then uses gloss black paint on the rear bumper diffuser, roof rails, exhaust tips and wheels.

Pricing isn’t out for the new Bentayga Speed yet, but it’ll be available soon after the standard V8 Bentayga begins arriving at Bentley retailers.

