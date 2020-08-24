Featured

Indy 500 Mega Gallery | The Greatest Spectacle in Racing with no fans

Takuma Sato took his second Indy 500 victory

Aug 24th 2020 at 9:15AM
Takuma Sato took the checkered flag at the 104th Indianapolis 500 this year. It’s the second time Sato has won The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, but this time he did it without a single fan in the grandstands. 

There was some waffling on whether fans would be allowed to watch in person at Indy, but the decision was ultimately made to make it a fan-free event for safety reasons. Because of that, photos from the race are a bit weirder than usual. Turning on the television to watch the race was a bit of a shock, even if we’re all starting to grow accustomed to watching sports without anybody in the stands.

Despite nobody being allowed inside, the Associated Press reports that hundreds still lined the fence on the track’s north side, hoping to catch a glimpse of cars speeding past. Hundreds more were tailgating across 16th Street — one of the two primary thoroughfares to the track. And more fans gathered around campers, RVs and other vehicles in parking lots.

Scroll through the Mega Gallery above to get an idea of what it was like both inside and outside the track.

The start grid stands for the national anthem before the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: Takuma Sato, driver of the #30 Panasonic / PeopleReady Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, wins under caution ahead of Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, and Graham Rahal, driver of the #15 United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: The Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the track during the National Anthem before the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's race was run without fans in attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) Cars are lined up on the starting grid ahead of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: A general view of the race during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's race was run without fans in attendance due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: A general view of the race during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's race was run without fans in attendance due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: A general view of the race during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's race was run without fans in attendance due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 23: A general view of the race during the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 23, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. This year's race was run without fans in attendance due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
