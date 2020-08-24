Takuma Sato took the checkered flag at the 104th Indianapolis 500 this year. It’s the second time Sato has won The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, but this time he did it without a single fan in the grandstands.

There was some waffling on whether fans would be allowed to watch in person at Indy, but the decision was ultimately made to make it a fan-free event for safety reasons. Because of that, photos from the race are a bit weirder than usual. Turning on the television to watch the race was a bit of a shock, even if we’re all starting to grow accustomed to watching sports without anybody in the stands.

Despite nobody being allowed inside, the Associated Press reports that hundreds still lined the fence on the track’s north side, hoping to catch a glimpse of cars speeding past. Hundreds more were tailgating across 16th Street — one of the two primary thoroughfares to the track. And more fans gathered around campers, RVs and other vehicles in parking lots.

Scroll through the Mega Gallery above to get an idea of what it was like both inside and outside the track.

