INDIANAPOLIS – Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500 after Spencer Pigot crashed heavily exiting Turn 4, bringing out the caution with five laps remaining and forcing what had been a thrilling race to end under caution.

After dominating most of the race, Scott Dixon had been chasing Sato for about 15 laps and was starting to bite into a gap that had emerged in lapped traffic. But the race ended when Pigot spun into the outside wall, then crossed back across the track and slammed into the safety tires that guard the entrance to pit lane.

Pigot exited the car but was helped onto a stretcher. His car was left in pieces across the front stretch.

Dixon pulled up alongside Sato with Graham Rahal, his teammate, on the other side to finish third.