Jeep is about to resurrect the Grand Wagoneer after a long hiatus, and it released a preview video to announce the third-generation model will be much more high-tech than its predecessors. It's tentatively due out for 2022.

Posted on the firm's official YouTube channel, the 15-second video begins with footage of the original Grand Wagoneer made between the 1984 and 1991 model years. As the camera zooms out, the flick shows the 9.2-inch digital rear-view mirror that will be offered on the upcoming 2022 model. We don't know whether the feature will be standard, or if it will be found on the list of extra-cost options, possibly bundled into a technology package.

"The only thing more grand than yesterday's adventures are tomorrow's," the video concludes. While we'll have to wait to find out which Wagoneer is the grandest, it's clear Jeep will pack all of the technology features in its arsenal into the Grand Wagoneer, which it will position at the top of its range as its flagship model. And, while the idea of a luxury Jeep might sound odd, keep in mind many historians call the Wagoneer the first luxury SUV.