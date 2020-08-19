It may seem like only yesterday that the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ushered in a new generation of GM pickup trucks, but with increased heat from the Ram pickup line and the pressure of the forthcoming launch of the redesigned Ford F-150, GM can't afford to rest on its laurels. If these new spy photos are any indication, fans of the Bowtie have little to worry about in that department.

This prototype was spotted on public roads sporting fairly comprehensive body camouflage for a mere mid-cycle update. Based on what is covered, we can expect to see new bumpers front and rear, new bed sides, a new hood, new front fenders and a new tailgate on Chevy's updated half-ton, indicating that this might signal a fairly extensive re-styling effort.

Sadly, the camo used on this particular example is fairly loose-fitting, which obscures most of the details. The cut-outs for the headlights are minimal and only loosely based on the patterns of the bulbs they house, rendering any effort to discern their true shape (or that of the grille they flank) pretty much fruitless, but from what we can see, it's possible the 1500 will get headlights inspired by the Silverado HD.

We're also getting the faintest of impressions of a vertical styling element to the pickup's nose that is not present on the current model. It could well be a mock-up for an electronic component still under development, or it could just as easily be a figment of our imaginations.

While many may find the notion of a front-end redesign of the Silverado appealing in its own right, the real story might actually be out back. The camouflaged tailgate on this prototype doesn't tell us anything more than we already know, but rumor has it that GMC's "MultiPro" multi-function tailgate may trickle down to the less-expensive Chevy, ending the premium brand's exclusive claim to the trick setup.

