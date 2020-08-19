The 2021 Porsche Taycan is rolling into its second model year with a few updates. It’s largely the same car as it was for 2020, but there are some tech enhancements we’ll go over below.
Before the tech, let's talk acceleration. Porsche has revised its quarter mile and 0-124 mph acceleration figures. It now sprints through the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds (one tenth quicker) and does 0-124 mph in 9.6 seconds (two tenths quicker). The 2021 car is no quicker than before, but further testing and more data collection has shown Porsche that the car can achieve these numbers.
Porsche adds a battery preservation charge mode for 2021. When at DC fast chargers, this selectable mode will limit the charging capacity at 200 kW. This is best used if you can make a longer stop, as Porsche says it prolongs the life of the battery and reduces power loss when charging. The standard 270 kW speed is used by default, though, assuming you’ve found an 800-volt high-power charging station.
Charging is made easier with a new “Plug & Charge” feature. Authentication of your purchase at Electrify America stations will now be done automatically in the background. All you need to do is plug in, and the transaction is processed for you.
A color head-up display joins the options list for 2021. Additionally, Porsche’s Smartlift function to control ride height and raise the car's front end over road obstacles can now be programmed to automatically rise in certain recurring locations. The lift function only works if you have the adaptive air suspension. The PCM infotainment system is also updated, adding SiriusXM 360L to its media suite.
More colors outside and inside are available for 2021. New exterior paint options include: Mahogany Metallic, Frozenberry Metallic, Cherry Metallic, Coffee Beige Metallic, Chalk, Neptune Blue and Ice Grey Metallic. And five new interior options join the new paint: Black/Limestone Beige standard interior, Blackberry and Blackberry/Slate Grey leather interior, Graphite Blue/Slate Grey Race-Tex interior, and a Basalt Black/Meranti Brown OLEA Club Leather interior.
Lastly, Porsche has detailed some of its “Function on Demand” subscription-based features it will offer for the Taycan in the new model year. Owners will be allowed to purchase a number of functions after the fact via a monthly or yearly subscription model. For 2021, Porsche says four new functions will be available to outright purchase, and three will be available as monthly subscriptions. The two new “functions” available for 2021 are Active Lane Keep Assist and InnoDrive. Porsche’s lane-keeping will help keep the driver centered in the lane through steering intervention. And InnoDrive “individually adapts the speed of the vehicle to the conditions ahead, with specific consideration for speed limits, turns, traffic circles, and situations where you have to yield or stop.”
The 2021 Taycan will be available for ordering in the fourth quarter this year, and will begin to arrive in dealers during the first quarter of 2021.
