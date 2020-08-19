The 2021 Porsche Taycan is rolling into its second model year with a few updates. It’s largely the same car as it was for 2020, but there are some tech enhancements we’ll go over below.

Before the tech, let's talk acceleration. Porsche has revised its quarter mile and 0-124 mph acceleration figures. It now sprints through the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds (one tenth quicker) and does 0-124 mph in 9.6 seconds (two tenths quicker). The 2021 car is no quicker than before, but further testing and more data collection has shown Porsche that the car can achieve these numbers.

Porsche adds a battery preservation charge mode for 2021. When at DC fast chargers, this selectable mode will limit the charging capacity at 200 kW. This is best used if you can make a longer stop, as Porsche says it prolongs the life of the battery and reduces power loss when charging. The standard 270 kW speed is used by default, though, assuming you’ve found an 800-volt high-power charging station.

Charging is made easier with a new “Plug & Charge” feature. Authentication of your purchase at Electrify America stations will now be done automatically in the background. All you need to do is plug in, and the transaction is processed for you.

A color head-up display joins the options list for 2021. Additionally, Porsche’s Smartlift function to control ride height and raise the car's front end over road obstacles can now be programmed to automatically rise in certain recurring locations. The lift function only works if you have the adaptive air suspension. The PCM infotainment system is also updated, adding SiriusXM 360L to its media suite.