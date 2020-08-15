Transcript: A dolly for moving seriously heavy loads. TrailerCaddy is an electric dolly designed to move semi-truck trailers, eliminating the need to use the truck to move the trailers. TrailerCaddy’s weight limit is 100,000 pounds. According to DJ Products, TrailerCaddy improves sight visibility and reduces the risk of injury or damage to equipment.

You can check out the DJ Products website here to learn more about the TrailerCaddy, but it's a specialized tool and will likely set you back some serious cash. If you're just looking for something to help move some heavier objects around the house, this Cosco Shifter Dolly could be a great alternative and an easy-to-use tool for moving your items from one place to another. It can carry up to 300 pounds.

Cosco Shifter Dolly - $58.92 (26% off) at Amazon.com

