As a wise man in a Pontiac commercial once said, "E aho laula." And indeed, when it comes to touchscreen interfaces, it's becoming increasingly obvious that "wider is better." Luxury brands were the first to offer the format and its benefits, which most importantly includes allowing you to see and control multiple menu screens at once. There's less going back and forth between menus, which became extra important with the advent of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As you can see in the above video Driveway Test, the 2020 Hyundai Sonata is among the latest non-luxury cars to offer a wide touchscreen interface. It measures 10.25 inches and comes standard on the Limited trim level, but is optional on the SEL and SEL Plus with packages. The standard touchscreen measures 8 inches, and besides losing some of the functionality associated with the wider screen, is pretty much the same in terms of its attractive design and user-friendly layout.

Every 2020 Sonata comes standard with two USB ports up front, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SEL adds satellite and HD radio and Blue Link remote services, and its $1,200 Convenience package adds the 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel, wireless smartphone charging, a back seat USB port and the Hyundai Digital Key feature that lets you lock and unlock the car through a smartphone app, along with other non-tech items. The 10.25-inch touchscreen can be added along with integrated navigation and Hyundai Drive Assist enhanced adaptive cruise control in the $950 Drive Package, though that requires you to also add the $1,850 Premium package and $1,000 panoramic sunroof.

The SEL Plus comes standard with the Convenience package extras. Its $2,750 Tech package adds the 10.25-inch touchscreen, integrated navigation, a Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof and Hyundai Drive Assist. All of the above come standard on the Limited.

Not mentioned in any of Hyundai's feature lists is the "Sounds of Nature" button I highlight in the video, which basically turns the Sonata's sound system into a $33,500 sound machine. I'm not really sure about the wisdom of putting something designed to put people to sleep in a moving vehicle, but hey, maybe it's for those parents who drive their babies around to put them to sleep? Anyway, below are all the Sonata mood room options.