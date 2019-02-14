New 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed tops out at 190 mph

To the surprise of no one, Bentley is applying the Speed treatment to its SUV offering, the Bentayga, which has become the brand's bestseller. Ever since it first appeared on the 2007 Continental GT, Bentley's Speed variants have denoted higher performance, and the 2020 Bentley Bentayga Speed becomes the top-performing Bentley SUV. It wrings an additional 26 horsepower out of the W12 engine, for a new total of 626 hp.The torque figure of 664 pound-feet (at 1,350 rpm) is unchanged.
Those extra ponies are enough to help the new model live up to its billing, with a stated top speed of 190 mph, against 187 mph for the standard W12. With that figure, Bentley claims the mantle of fastest SUV, although Volkswagen Group corporate cousin Lamborghini might have something to say about that, since it claims the same 190-mph V-max for the new Lamborghini Urus. Bentley's factory 0-to-62-mph time is 3.9 seconds, down from 4.1 for the standard Bentayga W12. (That pesky Urus claims 3.6 seconds for the same measure.)
Bentley says the W12 engine in the Speed also has a more extroverted exhaust note at start-up and during downshifts. The 48-volt electronic anti-roll system (Bentley Dynamic Ride) is standard. Just as in other Bentaygas, there are four on-road drive modes — and an additional four off-road — with the most aggressive, Sport, recalibrated for Speed duty. The suspension tune is also firmer. As on the V8 and standard W12 models, carbon-ceramic brakes are optional, although there may be a greater call for them here given the Speed's performance capabilities.
Visually, the Speed is denoted by darkened front grilles, headlamps, and taillamps. The body also features rocker panel extensions and a liftgate-mounted rear spoiler. Speed-specific 22-inch 10-spoke wheels are available in three finishes. Inside, the Speed debuts Alcantara upholstery (with all-leather a no-cost option), and also features more extensive contrast stitching, illuminated door sill plates, and various "Speed" logos. Both the four- and five-person seating configurations are available.
Pricing has not been released, but if you have a need for the Speed, expect to pay more than the $229,100 you'd cough up for a standard W12 Bentayga. Dealers are taking orders now, with U.S. deliveries set to start in the third quarter of 2019.
