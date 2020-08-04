Brian Murphy of Chicago put over 1 million miles on his 2007 Nissan Frontier, and today Nissan has given him a brand new 2020 Frontier. You may be wondering how someone managed to put that many miles on a truck in such little time. Murphy was a delivery driver for Chicagoland, and he averaged an astonishing 77,000 miles per year of driving.

Murphy said the original clutch (it was a five-speed manual) lasted 801,000 miles; the timing chain was replaced at 700,000 miles, and both the alternator and radiator at 450,000 miles. The original four-cylinder engine and transmission still reside in the vehicle.

The new truck is a bit of an upgrade for Murphy. Even though the Frontier is largely the same beast today as it was in 2007, the 2020 Frontier received some notable improvements. We drove it a few months back and came away impressed with the new V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission Nissan dropped in. Nissan ended up giving Murphy an SV King Cab with four-wheel drive, and the original truck is going back to the Smyrna, Tenn., plant where it was built.

“I’ll miss this truck, no doubt, but I’m glad it’s going back ‘home’ to Smyrna,” Murphy said.

Don’t expect to come back in 13 years and see the new truck with a similar number of miles, as Murphy says he plans on cutting back on the hours he works. He’s one of the first to take delivery of the 2020 Frontier, though, so if anybody is going to have the highest mileage 2020 Frontier out there, it’s going to be Murphy.

Dealers are taking delivery of the 2020 Frontiers now. You can check out our full pricing breakdown of the updated truck here.

