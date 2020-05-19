Official

2020 Nissan Frontier with new 3.8-liter V6 jumps to $27,885

Look closer and the $7,000 base price increase isn't as big as it sounds

May 19th 2020 at 3:27PM
  • 2020 Nissan Frontier
  • Image Credit: Nissan
We just drove the 2020 Nissan Frontier with its new 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission, and today Nissan reveals the truck’s price. In 2019, the base price on a new Frontier was $20,385. That was for a King Cab rear-wheel-drive four-cylinder with a five-speed manual transmission. For 2020, a King Cab with rear-wheel drive (base truck) starts at $27,885 with the $1,095 destination charge included. The price of progress.

The comparison is hardly a fair one, though. A 2019 King Cab SV with the old V6, rear-wheel drive and five-speed automatic was $27,105. The 2020 in the same configuration costs $28,765. That amounts to a $1,660 increase in price for the new V6, new transmission and a few extra standard features — not a terrible price to pay for the modern powertrain.

There’s been a bit of simplification to the Frontier’s overall lineup, too. Nissan eliminated the Desert Runner trim and the top-shelf SL trim. On average, Nissan says the Frontier’s price has increased by about $2,000 across the board on account of the new powertrain. The cheapest way you’ll get into a four-wheel-drive model is $30,775 for the King Cab S. Hopping up to the Crew Cab will run you $32,385. Both of those are in Crew Cab short wheelbase forms, but there is a long wheelbase form available. For the long wheelbase SV with four-wheel drive, you’re looking at a $33,505 truck.

Nissan has kept the PRO-4X trim around for 2020, too, but it’s significantly more expensive than any other Frontier at a starting price of $38,585. The elimination of the SL trim has made the step up from the SV to PRO-4X look quite daunting. The Frontier’s price is approaching the base prices of others in the segment now, too. Here are the base prices of its closest competition. Reminder: the Frontier’s base price is $27,885 now.

All are crew cab configurations with rear-wheel drive.

If you want one of these 2020 Frontiers, you’ll have to wait for July when Nissan says the new truck is finally hitting dealers.

