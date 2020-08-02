While the official 2020 Woodward Dream Cruise events have been called off due to the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, one organization has an alternative for would-be attendees: the 2020 Woodward Dream Show, hosted by M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich., will be presented in a virtual format for your online viewing pleasure.

The Woodward Dream Show will take place over two days (August 13-14), with day one dedicated almost exclusively to typical car show elements and the second focusing on track events to be held on the M1 Concourse road course. In-person participation in the events will be by invitation only, but the organizers tout the online component's ability to accommodate nigh-infinite virtual spectators.

"Viewers around the world can enjoy two days of color commentary, live racing footage, and featured interviews with drivers and owners of cars - some never seen or raced before – in a celebration of the passion and excitement of the world of automobiles," the event announcement said.

The show portion will recognize vehicles entered in 11 categories: Judge's pick; Corvette; Mustang; Muscle Cars; Big 3 Class of 1958-1963; Hot Rods; Exotic Super Cars; Modern Muscle; Legends of Woodward; Contemporary Custom Car Builders and People’s Choice.

The on-track portion will be headlined by a time attack competition. Practice runs will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday and the competitive runs will take place throughout the afternoon. Prizes will be awarded at a late-afternoon ceremony.

The Dream Show, which will be presented by the Pontiac Motorsports Exposition, is not formally affiliated with the organizers of the official Woodward Dream Cruise. The event was originally conceived to be an attraction for cruise-goers and spectators, but like the Dream Cruise itself, those plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic.