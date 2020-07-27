Hyundai asked its go-fast N division to create a full catalog of interior and exterior parts that make the 2021 Santa Fe look meaner, more upmarket, or both. It built what it calls a Customizing Show Car to display the add-ons.

Unveiled online in June 2020, the updated Santa Fe wears an extroverted design that won't fly under the radar. Hyundai's range of N-designed parts builds on the head-turning look by adding a deeper front bumper, a black grille with vertical slats and copper accents, hood vents, a two-piece roof-mounted spoiler, and a redesigned rear bumper that features a carbon fiber diffuser flanked by quad exhaust tips. Allow wheels measuring 21 inches are available, too.

Inside, Hyundai added carbon fiber trim on the dashboard, the steering wheel, and the door panels, and it fitted sport seats for the passengers riding in the second row. Alcantara upholstery is available, too, according to the Korean Car Blog. Motorists who want more can select items like rubber floor mats, LED interior lighting, a pet package, a rear-seat entertainment system, and a tent from a range of accessories Hyundai named TUIX.

There are no mechanical modifications to report, and it sounds like Hyundai left the Santa Fe's chassis alone. It plans to expand its range of full-blown N models in the coming years and we know its engineers are testing a hot-rodded Kona on the Nürburgring, but there's no evidence the Santa Fe will spawn a high-performance SUV.

Santa Fe buyers in South Korea will be able to order any (or all) of the aforementioned N Performance parts later in 2020. Hyundai hasn't announced plans to offer the add-ons in America yet; it hasn't even detailed our version of the updated Santa Fe. Autoblog reached out to the company, and we'll update this story if we learn more.