We just got news yesterday that the launch of the Lucid Air luxury electric car would be delayed, understandably, due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is a shame, because this is one we’re really excited to see come to fruition. Before California went on lockdown, the folks at Lucid Motors had the opportunity to do some range testing of the Air EV on public roads. To do so, they took the Air on a road trip from Lucid’s headquarters in Newark, California, on the San Francisco Bay down the coast to Los Angeles and back up to San Francisco. The goal was to do each 400-mile leg of the trip on a single charge. They brought along cameras to record the feat.

As you can see, the trip was successful, and a Lucid spokesperson tells us it “was the first of dozens of trips that occurred in February and into early March” as the team worked to make make longer range possible through vehicle efficiency “rather than ever-larger battery packs.”