Since the Chevrolet Blazer's introduction for 2019, buyers who wanted to pull more than 1,500 pounds needed to drop heavy coin on the 3.6-liter V6 and all-wheel drive, which automatically added the Trailering Equipment Package that increased capacity to 4,500 pounds. In 2020, Chevy upgraded the package for certain trims with the addition of the same Hitch Guidance and Hitch View camera views found on the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups. Yet AWD remained one of the requirements for real hauling. For 2021, GM Authority says a new package will allow Blazer buyers who choose a front-wheel-drive trim to upgrade to a 4,500-pound tow rating. Still requiring the 3.6-liter V6 with 308 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque, the Trailering Package installs the same 3.59 gearing and heavy-duty cooling system that enables another 3,000 pounds to hang off the hitch.

Tow capability for the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder remains 1,500 pounds.

The new Trailering Package adjusts its feature set depending on trim, same as the Trailering Equipment Package on the AWD Blazers. The FWD option can be had on the 2LT, 3LT, RS, and top-shelf Premier trims. On the 2LT and 3LT, the package includes Hitch Guidance, which uses the rear-view camera to show what's behind the crossover, overlaid with dynamic guidelines to aid backing. On RS and Premier trims, the package throws in Hitch View, too, displaying a second image on the infotainment screen that zooms in on the ball hitch.

Stacked against some of the competition, the 2020 Ford Edge requires AWD to tow 3,500 pounds, otherwise it's limited to 1,500 pounds. The Hyundai Santa Fe FWD can tow 3,500 pounds when stepping up to the SEL trim and its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and the front-wheel drive Honda Passport can tow 3,500 pounds, rising to 5,000 pounds when optioned with all-wheel drive.

