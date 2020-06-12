The unquestionable racing game highlight of the PlayStation 5 reveal live stream is "Gran Turismo 7." After all, it's the flagship driving sim for the system and has been since the first PlayStation. But there was another game revealed during the stream that seems like a good choice for after you've failed a "Gran Turismo" license test for the umpteenth time: "Destruction AllStars."

The trailer shows that the game is basically a bunch of virtual demolition derbies, and the goal is to smash as many cars as you can. It looks like it might play like a blend of "Burnout" and "Twisted Metal" what with the physical ramming and smashing, and all in a big arena. There's a dash of "Fortnite" too in the colorful palette, costumes and what seems to be some gameplay involving your character being out of the car.

Other details are scarce, including a release date. But it is being developed by one of Sony's studios, so it will be an exclusive to the PlayStation 5.