Following the debut of the all-new 2021 BMW 4 Series just a few days ago, a forum member on BimmerPost released a leaked image of what appears to be the updated M4, though that is unconfirmed. The photo shows only the front end, but it's easy to see the high-performance models unique parts such as a different bumper, hood, and a few other changes typical of BMW's M vehicles.

The car retains the massively large twin kidney grille, and purists may be unhappy to see the grille slats are horizontal. Surrounding the grille, the front bumper features gaping side intakes that angle down and out rather than down and inward like on the M440i. Compared to current models, the bumper design is fairly similar to the one seen on the BMW M2. The headlights appear to be the same as those seen on the M440i and feature a hexagonal shape.

Further changes include a sportier hood design with two indentations line up with the grille openings, as previously seen in other leaked images, and the mirror caps and wheels seem to be blacked out. A black front bumper lip and side skirts add to the sporty aesthetic, and the body appears to be wider than the M430i and M440i.

Beyond that, information is sparse, but it's fair to say the car will feature a more powerful engine than the M440i's 382-horsepower 3.0-liter six-cylinder. It will probably get the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from the X3 M and X4 M, which makes up to 503 horsepower. The upcoming M4 will offer a manual transmission, possibly with less power than the automatic versions, as well as all-wheel drive. It will likely be available in coupe and convertible variants.