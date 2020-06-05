Back when the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica was revealed with new styling, infotainment and all-wheel drive, the company also announced that it would have a limited run of 2020 models with four driven wheels. Those vans are now available for ordering by dealers, and they're only available in one trim, the AWD Launch Edition, priced at $41,735. This is because it's only available on the Touring L trim, which starts at $38,640.

This 2020 Pacifica is a sort of blend of the 2020 and 2021 model years. On the outside, it retains the outgoing styling, augmented by the S Appearance package with black grilles, trim and 18-inch alloy wheels. Underneath, it has the 2021 all-wheel drive system, which shuffles torque to wheels with traction, and can disconnect the rear drive axles for efficiency. And it still includes the Stow 'N' Go hideaway seating with the all-wheel drive. The interior is still the same as the outgoing model, continuing to use the 8.4-inch screen with the previous-generation Uconnect 4 rather than the new Uconnect 5. This model gets black leather upholstery with grey contrast stitching.

If you're interested in ordering one of these all-wheel-drive 2020 Pacificas or you're just waiting for them to reach dealer lots, they will be delivered in the third quarter of this year. If you're looking for an all-wheel-drive Pacifica with either a lower price or more features, the 2021 model year will offer the drivetrain on more trim levels. Pricing and availability for the 2021 model year has not yet been announced.

