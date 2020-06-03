An unofficial 750-hp AWD GMC Syclone is on the way

From the makers of the 1,000-horsepower modern-day Yenko Chevy Camaro comes a 750-horsepower modern reimagination of the GMC Syclone. Following the release of the 455-horsepower Canyon-turned-Syclone from 2019, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) announced this week it will build a 2021 Canyon Syclone with supercharged V8 engine.

In the early '90s, GMC produced a all-wheel-drive performance version of its Sonoma pickup truck called the Syclone. It had a turbocharged and intercooled 4.3-liter V6 that made 280 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. GMC has withheld from producing a new version of the legendary pickup for the current era, so aftermarket company SVE took the torch and threw it in a gasoline-soaked bonfire.

SVE upped the ante when it released last year's "new" Canyon-based Syclone with a supercharged V6 that made 455 horsepower. In the year that has since passed, SVE decided to go beyond the heritage of the V6 powerplant and replace it with a supercharged V8. The new engine will give the 2021 Syclone, again based on the Canyon, a whopping 750 horsepower. The 2021 model will also have all-wheel drive like the original.

That's all the information the teaser provides, but an accompanying video previews what the truck will sound like. Based on the short clip, the exhaust will have a hearty bark to match its beefy heart. Check out the videos below.