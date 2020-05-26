The Ford Edge lineup is expanding for the 2020 model year with the introduction of the new Edge ST-Line. Unlike the performance-minded Edge ST, the ST-Line will essentially be equipped with a styling and features package that provides no actual sporting advantage.

The Edge family now consists of five members. The Edge order book starts with the $32,345 SE, including destination charges, and continues with the $35,600 SEL, the $39,345 Titanium, and the $44,510 ST. The ST-Line will sit between the Titanium and the ST in the lineup and will have a starting price of $39,345, the same price as the Titanium and $5,165 less expensive than the ST.

The ST-Line has several appearance tweaks that give it a more athletic aura. It has ST-Line badging, a unique grille, body-color bumpers, black beltline molding, lower "sport cladding," black roof rack rails, and 20-inch gloss black aluminum wheels (the ST trim also has 20-inch wheels, whereas the Titanium is equipped with 19-inch wheels). Also standard are fog lamps and an LED light signature.

The interior of the Edge ST-Line seen here is mostly black, but several textures and materials such as metal vent surrounds and fake carbon fiber break up the cabin. The seats appear to be partial leather and feature red contrast stitching. The door scuff plates also feature a red ST-Line logo.

As stated, the ST-Line takes appearance tips from the ST, but it didn't adopt its 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine. Instead, it has the turbocharged 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder found in the SE, SEL, and Titanium. It makes a claimed 250 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 275 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 rpm. That engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive optional.

Although the ST-Line does not yet appear on Ford's website, it is now available for ordering.

