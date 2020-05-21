Official

Mazda MX-30 electric car production begins: Will it get the rotary range extender?

Still no news on plans for America

May 21st 2020 at 9:16AM
  • First Place: Mazda MX-30 — 75 points

  • Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: The Mazda MX-30 is a tantalizing blend of style and forward-looking EV tech. Mazda used its home auto show to highlight its engineering prowess and make a statement about the future. The fact that it looks great and will likely be very functional is icing on the cake.

    Managing Editor Greg Rasa: In a show dominated by EVs, this one seems the most attainable. It's a Mazda with an MX designation — translation: sporty, down to its nostalgic RX-8 half-doors. We are hearing its horsepower could be modest, though that's true of its MX-5 cousin. But it's an EV, so it'll have torque, and it will combine a low center of gravity with Mazda handling sensibilities. Could be a lot of fun.

    Assistant Editor Zac Palmer: I’m somewhat skeptical of this sporty electric crossover, but I also have faith that Mazda can pull off an EV in a way enthusiasts will love. Its strange packaging makes me doubtful of its future sales success, but I’m all-in on the idea of an MX-badged electric Mazda.

  • Our favorite cars from the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

  • Typically chock full of far-out concept vehicles and Japanese-specific production cars, the Tokyo Motor Show is nothing if not entertaining. This year was no different, with everything from fanciful turbine/electric hybrid buggies to fully electric production cars hitting the show floor.

    We voted for our favorites, tallied the scores and came up with one clear-cut runaway winner. Click on the image above to find out which car from Tokyo earned our Best-in-Show award.

Mazda has officially started production of the electric MX-30. For the time being, the small electric car hasn’t been announced for the U.S. yet. Mazda hasn’t declared otherwise, though, so we still have our hopes up. The first MX-30s are rolling off the line in Hiroshima, Japan. Europe will be one of the first places where these MX-30s end up. The car starts at £30,495 in the UK and €33,990 in Germany. That's around $38,000. Certainly expensive, but the price would surely be different here, plus we’d be eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit.

Those lucky European customers will be met with an electric car that likes to do things a little differently than others. The modest 35.5 kWh battery pack is good for just 124 miles on Europe’s optimistic WLTP testing cycle. It would surely achieve a much lower number in the EPA test. Mazda has made it front-wheel drive, placing a single motor on the front axle that’s good for 143 horsepower.

We expect to see the first ones hit the streets in Europe this fall, but there’s one thing that makes us hold out hope for an American MX-30: the potential for a rotary range extender. Mazda said as much in its 100-year celebration letter:

“Later, the company developed a prototype Mazda2 EV with a small single-rotor engine used as a range extender. A similar system could find its way onto the Mazda MX-30, a brand new battery electric crossover SUV arriving at dealerships this year."

Assuming Mazda goes through with a rotary range extender, we could see this car coming to the American market. That would up the range considerably and make it a much more viable option for many customers, even if they might not need the added range on a daily basis. 

