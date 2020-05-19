What is the late-'60s car guy to do when you really want a muscle car but family needs demand a station wagon? For one Ford enthusiast in Ohio, the answer was to order a 1967 Country Squire, upfitted with the 428-cubic-inch 4-bbl V8, a four-speed floor shift, bucket seats and a center console. The problem was, that combo was available in full-size Ford two-doors and convertibles, but not in a station wagon. A sympathetic dealer put in a request for the special build to Ford Motor Company, and it was approved—reportedly by Ford president Lee Iacocca. That one-of-a-kind station wagon, in largely original condition, is now for sale on Bring a Trailer.

A Marti Report confirms that this is the only '67 Country Squire with this powertrain, and the window sticker shows some other options as well, including power steering, power windows, air conditioning, a roof rack and an AM/FM radio.

The car was found in the Detroit area by Tom Cotter of "Barn Find Hunter," and featured on an episode of the show. Cotter broke his usual rule of not attempting to buy finds, and he made an offer and purchased this Country Squire from what was the third owner. The car is in largely original condition: The Sauterne Gold paint is pretty fried, as is the faux-wood trim, and there's plenty of surface rust although there appears to be no major rust-through. The interior is not too bad given the 128k miles, and this Squire includes the desirable dual-facing rear seats.

Cotter reportedly promised the seller that he would not restore the car, instead preserving its patina. He did, however, make some hidden improvements, installing front disc brakes, replacing the leaky carb with fuel injection (hidden under the original air cleaner), fitting a new clutch, installing a Flowmaster dual exhaust, and lifting the body off the chassis to replace the rubber donuts. A previous owner had the engine rebuilt. There's still more to do, however, even if you want to preserve that patina, such as getting the power windows and the air conditioning working.

With six days to go, bidding has already passed $15K, and it likely has a ways to go.

Related Video: