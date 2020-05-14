Today, Porsche of North America launched its own used-car search platform under the to-the-point name "Porsche Finder." The new website collects inventory of pre-owned and certified pre-owned Porsches from all 192 U.S. Porsche dealerships and organizes them into one easy-to-filter location. Right now, there are 4,403 cars entered into the digital dealership.

Porsche says the launch is a "fast-tracking of its e-commerce strategy to meet growing customer demand for digital access to the brand." There is no direct mention of the coronavirus or the COVID-19 pandemic in the press release, but the timing suggests this is a direct result of the shutdowns and current limited access to dealerships.

"Now is the time to put our foot on the accelerator to make the Porsche digital experience as stellar as our cars,” President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Klaus Zellmer said. “Providing seamless access to our products is a top priority in our existing e-commerce strategy, with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for new and pre-owned vehicle search and purchase, which will follow down the road."

At first glance and use, the platform works quickly and has several ways to pare down the selection. Sadly, there are no Carrera GTs, 356s, or 550 Spyders available. We found a few interesting choices, though. Check them out below:

2003 Porsche 911 GT2

While other 911s of the time might feel a bit civil for some, the '03 GT2 is all about the experience. With 483 horsepower and weighing a bit more than 3,000 pounds, it had a claimed top speed of 196 mph. This manual example has been driven 8,030 miles and is listed $159,911.

1987 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3 Coupe

If The Last Dance sent you down a 911 slant nose rabbit hole, look no further. For $89,930, this black-on-black example can be yours. It has a manual transmission and 105,814 miles on the clock.

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder

The Porsche 918 is one of the most remarkable technological achievements in auto history, and there's currently a single example listed for sale on the Porsche Finder. This one doesn't have the Weissach Package, but its 887 horsepower should satisfy most. The paint is Basalt Black Metallic, the mileage is 3,614, and the price is $1,214,948.

1994 Porsche 968 Coupe

This Guards Red example is the only 968 on the platform. With 92,775 miles, it's no spring chicken, but it has a manual transmission, an M030 Sport Suspension, and a limited-slip differential. It's currently listed for $32,990.

2020 Porsche Taycan S

There are currently 37 Taycans on the Porsche Finder, many of which are demos, and this example is one of only three with blue paint. It has 19 miles on the dial and is listed for $206,950.