2020 Aston Martin DB11 tops this month's list of discounts

When we drove the Aston Martin DB11 for the first time, we said that it "stands out" and that "it delivers on the promise of Aston's potential for a successful second century." But we also said, "There must be a reason to buy the Aston beyond the fact that it turns heads at the country club." In case its stunning good looks and 600-horsepower 5.2-liter twin-turbo V8 weren't enough to grab your attention, how about a discount of nearly $20,000?

Right now, buyers of the 2020 Aston Martin DB11 are paying, on average, $182,435. According to data provided to Autoblog from Truecar, that's a discount of $19,385 from the British coupe's average suggested retail price of $201,820. That's the largest discount on a new car in America this month, based on the dollar amount off the car's sticker price.

The next biggest discount is for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Buyers of the German brand's range-topper are scoring an average discount of $13,816. While that's a much smaller number than the DB11, it represents 13.5% off the S-Class's average retail price of $101,151 versus the 9.6% discount of the Aston Martin. In fact, the Benz's percentage discount means it's the eighth-best deal in America overall.

If you favor a different flavor of German luxury, the 2019 Audi A8 isn't far behind with an average discount of $12,701 representing 12.5% of its $101,762 average sticker.

