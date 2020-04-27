Subaru’s DriverFocus system in our 2019 Subaru Forester long-term tester serves multiple purposes, but its facial recognition abilities are especially intriguing. If your face is registered in the car’s system, the infrared camera will recognize you and adjust your seat and mirrors to the position initially chosen during the setup process. It’ll store up to five faces, automatically adjusting everything to the person’s face it sees.

The camera can recognize you in the dark or with glasses on, according to Subaru. It looks for the points on a person’s face, but doesn’t remember a specific person. This gave us an idea for a test. Can we trick it by using a photo of somebody else’s face? Check out the video above to see what happened.

