The Ferrari Roma configurator is live, so we decided to waste some time devote a few minutes to provide important consumer advice to those considering this sexy automobile.

As a refresher, the Roma is Ferrari's sexy new grand tourer packing a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 611 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque that revs to 7,500 rpm. It shifts gears through a gated six-speed manual transmission in an alternate universe where things are awesome and we really get to configure the car the way we want. In the real world there's a new eight-speed dual-clutch automated manual. Ferrari says it'll hit 100 km/h, or 62 mph, in 3.4 seconds.

But really, the Roma is more grand tourer than the various track weapons that wear the prancing horse. Its classic long-hood/short deck proportions and unfussy surfaces free from aerodynamic extravagances speak to that, as does the more luxurious cabin. Basically, it's pretty. Let's build one.

West Coast Editor James Riswick: I chose to paint my Roma Verde British cause holy cow is it a lovely shade of green and boy does it look classy on the sexy-as-hell Roma. It also pairs beautifully with the yellow in the Ferrari emblems and the yellow brake calipers I applied. I kept the stock wheels, but added the sport exhaust pipes.

Inside, I opted for the impossible-to-pronounce color of Cuoio applied in what seems to be dubbed the "Iroko Inner Details" format where the seats and lower portion of the interior are covered in the selected color. Everything else is black. The seats are the Daytona type, because Ferrari.

This is one "how we'd build it" where I genuinely WANT this car. I also can't say I've actually wanted a Ferrari since the F355.

News Editor Joel Stocksdale: Sometimes I like to go outrageous with a car configuration, but in keeping with the Roma's GT vibe, I went for something classy and soothing. I selected the Grigio Alloy paint, as it seems to be silver, but with a very faint blue-green tint, and the metallic should highlight the car's graceful curves. I also went with subtle matte finish wheels and skipped the brightly colored brake calipers and carbon fiber accents. I did add the sport exhaust, though, since a big part of owning a Ferrari is having an excellent soundtrack.

Inside it has the Terra Bruciata leather with gray highlights and matching stitching. I also added some spiffy aluminum foot rests and the passenger-side information display, since it seemed kind of cool and futuristic.

Road Test Editor Zac Palmer: My ideal Ferrari Roma is beige. Yes, beige. Technically, it's Tusk. At least that's what Google tells me Avorio means translated from Italian. There are so many red or yellow Ferraris in this world that seeing one painted in an economy car paint color instantly makes it more interesting to me. That said, I don't hate fun. The wheels are the gaudiest "Forged Matt Diamond Cut Rims," and I chose yellow-painted brake calipers. I optioned the exterior carbon fiber option, too. Those 1990s Camry paint designers had no idea what carbon fiber could do for their aggressively beige paint.

Inside, I picked the diamond-quilted seats with "Tortora" stitching. Tortora looks pretty beige to me, so it matches the exterior well. The "Charcoal Giallo" interior color brings the two-tone black and greige colors, whereas most of the others leave you with a black dash. I prefer the brighter top of the interior and the sweet yellow lines that stretch across and through it with this option — it matches the brake calipers and Ferrari steering wheel logo, too.

Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski: I went with a lovely shade of blue that Ferrari calls blu. Blu Mirabeau, to be specific, though theirs is in ALL CAPS for whatever reason. Shouty name for a subdued hue aside, I think this lightish color does a good job of highlighting the Roma's restrained good looks. I added the exterior carbon fiber pack and upgraded to forged wheels with a matte finish hiding dark blue brake calipers.

Inside, I opted for Bordeaux leather swathed across Daytona-style seats and added blue (Blu, naturally) stitching and the carbon fiber interior trim. Aluminum pedals add a bit of flair, and how could I pass up an optional digital display for my lone passenger?

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: For the exterior, my first instinct was blue (as always), but I had to go with a solid red: the rich Rosso Mugello. I put black calipers behind standard glossy silver rims, and opted out of carbon fiber bodywork. In back, I like the contour and contrast of the sport exhaust pipes.

Inside, I went with Beige Tradizione, which is how I picture a not-black Ferrari interior, but dialed back on the extra swaths of color leather. Standard seats are fine, too. I picked stitching to match. I added the aluminum footrests, if only to give the passenger something to think about when they first get in. Yes, there will probably be some hard braking if they’re up for it. Wanna come for a ride?

Managing Editor Greg Rasa: My default would also be blue, and there are seven Blus to choose from, but I tried something different. How about Grigio Ingrid, that is, gold metallic? I'm betting that's an interesting choice. Let's accessorize the gold with forged glossy silver rims as contrast, along with the standard bright exhaust pipes.

Inside, one of the many browns might go nicely with the gold. I settled on Chocolato, with light beige stitching to pick up on the gold exterior. The standard seats have a sleeker, more modern look, so sticking with those. I'm not springing for the passenger display — anybody sitting over there should be sufficiently entertained by the car. Finally, the aluminum footrests pick up on the silver exterior accents and pull it all together.

Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore: TBH, this isn't the way I'd spec out my Ferrari. If it were my money, I'd go with a traditional shade of red for the exterior and set things off with shiny wheels. But the Roma is a really interesting execution for Ferrari. Its designers took some risks, from the vaguely McLaren-like headlights to the swoopy roofline. Those risks paid off. This is one of the most classically elegant Ferraris in years. That spirit of adventure led me to experiment with the configurator, and I wound up with a smokey blue Roma (the color is literally Blu Roma) with dark wheels and plenty of carbon fiber. It's an edgy look that makes this grand tourer feel a little more sinister.

I also opted for the sabbia (Italian for sand) interior, black ceramic exhaust pipes and black brake calipers. It's a complete build, if I do say so myself. More for subtle style, than overt flashiness.

