Uncertainty is the name of the game when it comes to the coronavirus quarantine, and those who need to travel face quite a bit of it. With decisions regarding closures and restrictions largely falling to state and local governments, it's quite tricky to keep track of just where and under what circumstances we're allowed to venture out.

That's what makes this state-by-state guide produced by The New York Times so handy. Not only does it break down state-level restrictions and guidelines, but it will give you a good idea of what to expect as quarantine rules evolve.

And because the situation is so fluid, the article warns that those who need to venture out should do their research first:

"With the situation in such flux, anyone considering a long-distance drive should follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and also research the situation in the states, counties and cities that they will be visiting for closures, restrictions, food options and hotel reservations," it says.

The Times raises other concerns as well, including the possibility that quarantines could evolve from city- and state-imposed sanctions to regional ones. This guide is also handy for those who need to know exactly what is expected of them once they return home. Travelers from certain cities and regions may be subject to mandatory guidelines for venturing out again after returning even from neighboring areas.

Some metroplexes, such as the urban areas encircling New York City, have already seen fledgling attempts to restrict travel from some localities, or at least required that those traveling from those areas self-quarantine afterward to minimize potential transmission.

But even those coming home from much farther away may be required to heed similar restrictions. Arizona, which is about as far from New York as one can get within the lower 48 states, requires those traveling from the metropolis to quarantine for two weeks.

What this guide does not do is provide any clarification into what exactly qualifies as "essential" business or travel activity. That's simply beyond the scope of the project, and for details like those, you'll have to consult local government guidance.

We encourage you to read the entire guide and refer back to it before you make travel plans, and, of course, to stay home if possible.

