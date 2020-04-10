Podcast

Nissan Frontier and a mid-engine Mustang | Autoblog Podcast #622

Plus Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, Volvo S60 T8 and personal luxury coupes

Apr 10th 2020 at 1:55PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They discuss news about the 2020 and 2021 Nissan Frontier, as well as a mystery Mustang and classic luxury coupes. After that, they talk about cars from the fleet including Chevy Silverados and the long-term Volvo S60 T8.

Autoblog Podcast #622

Rundown

