In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by News Editor Joel Stocksdale and Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They discuss news about the 2020 and 2021 Nissan Frontier, as well as a mystery Mustang and classic luxury coupes. After that, they talk about cars from the fleet including Chevy Silverados and the long-term Volvo S60 T8.
Autoblog Podcast #622
Rundown
- 2020 and 2021 Nissan Frontier updates
- 1966 mid-engine Mustang prototype
- Personal luxury coupes
- Cars we're driving
