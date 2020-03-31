Mountune52's Mk7 VW GTI has a Golf R turbo and 380 horsepower

Mountune, the aftermarket company known for tuning Fords such as Focus ST and Fiesta ST, announced an expansion into Volkswagens last year, and the fruits of the new venture have been rolling out ever since. The newest package is a Stage 2+ power upgrade for the Mk7 and Mk7.5 Golf GTI, and it includes the addition of a Golf R turbocharger.

Mountune52 (M52), which spawned from Mountune partnering with fifteen52 wheels, offers packages for the GTI, the Mk7 and Mk7.5 Golf R, and the Mk7 Jetta GLI. M52 already launched a 306-horsepower Stage 1 power package, but the Stage 2+ upgrade is significantly more powerful.

The Stage 2 pack includes a few tweaks, but none are more major than the upgraded turbocharger. M52 pulled the IS38 turbo from the Golf R and bolted it onto the GTI's four-cylinder mill. After M52's calibration, the GTI will make 380 horsepower and 376 lb-ft of torque, up from 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from the stock GTI. The power upgrade can be fitted to GTIs with either a manual or automatic transmission.

When equipped with the Stage 2+ package, the user will also have an mTune handset that controls the calibration between Stage 2+, Sock, Valet, and Anti-theft. Mountune also provides an oil change when the package is added at the M52 headquarters, a gauge display, a fault-code reader, a datalogger, and a zip-up case for the mount, controls, and cable. An upgraded clutch is available but it is not included.

The package is not not available on Mountune's U.S. website, but it is listed on the U.K. site for $2,604.