Tesla owners who bought the $7,000 Full Self Driving (FSD) option have been waiting for what Tesla CEO Elon Musk calls the "feature complete" version of the autonomous software, as there remain driving maneuvers a Tesla can't pull off on its own. In November 2018, an owner showed off an early beta of the feature, and early last year, the automaker said FSD would add "Automatic driving on city streets," including the ability to "Recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs." After another firmware update, last March a hacker discovered code in his Model 3's software concerning the red lights, was able to activate it, and made a video of the feature in action. Tesla still hasn't rolled out the capability, but that might be about to change.

Kyle Conner of Out of Spec Motoring just hitched a ride in a Model 3 with the traffic light recognition feature enabled, and tweeted a short video of what it looks like. The assumption among Tesla watchers is that Conner got a ride with one of the automaker's designated "early adopter" feature beta testers, but neither Out of Spec Motoring nor Inside EVs would add any details to the video.

Autopilot stopping for red lights! 😱😱😱😱😱🤗🤗🤗 🎉 🥳



let’s goooooooo pic.twitter.com/C95etry3t5 — Third Row Tesla Podcast (@thirdrowtesla) March 26, 2020

As the sedan approaches an intersection, the screen flashes a warning about the upcoming intersection that reads, "Stopping for traffic control in 200 feet," or however far away the lights are. The furthest example displayed in the video is 500 feet. Underneath that comes the directive, "Use the accelerator or gear stalk to continue," which pops up as the car begins to slow down. A gray line appears on the screen denoting the lights at the intersection, that bar turning red when the vehicle detects a red light. When the light turns green again, the red bar disappears and the owner gives the car the signal to continue.

With all the mystery surrounding this, it's impossible to know how close Tesla is to updating FSD cars with this feature, but this is another early look at the future for Tesla owners. Nevertheless, Tesla will still be instructing drivers to remain alert and be ready to take control of driving at any time, as it continues to grapple with issues surrounding Autopilot and drivers' behavior here in the present.

Related Video: