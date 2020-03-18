What would you drive from Seattle to New York?

Yesterday on Twitter, I posed a car question to the world. You know, because what else do we have to do?

Your flight from Seattle to New York has been cancelled. You must now drive. You may also take any car ever.



What's your choice? — James Riswick (@jriswick) March 17, 2020

It unleashed a wave of great answers from folks, who thankfully posted pictures. Not surprisingly, powerful and luxurious cars were the most popular, with Mercedes-Benz in particular soliciting many a vote (including from yours truly). Porsche also came up a lot as did the Bentley Continental. Weirdly, no one chose a Prius. But the fuel economy! And the noise!

So let's keep this ball rolling and let us know your own choice in the comments (or, I guess, on Twitter @jriswick).

Let's take a look at some of the best answers thus far.

My own choice. Well, the first one at least. This would be a 2006 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG, and specifically, the one that served as a long-term test car when I worked for Edmunds.com. I put thousands of miles on that car, driving from Los Angeles to the Grand Canyon, and later from L.A. to Crater Lake and Bend, Ore. It was that latter trip that ultimately led me to move to Oregon. The CL65 checks off all the road trip boxes: supremely powerful (twin-turbo V12), indulgently comfortable (Active Body Control air suspension), and all the convenience and entertainment options I need. Of course, that V12 and the ABC system would require thousands of dollars of maintenance during its time as a long-term car, but not a damn thing broke when I drove her. She liked me. Everyone else was the problem.

Another great Benz choice. Considerably older, definitely slower, possibly more reliable.

And now from his cameo in Ronin, it's former Autoblog editor Alex Kierstein.

That would be a Mercedes-Benz 450SEL 6.9. Also a V12. Yay.

OK, and now for something completely different ...

By far the most popular response, the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. Cue Lindsey Buckingham. As Justin Cecil commented on Twitter, "You think you hate it now, wait till you drive it."

500 cubic inch '72 Eldorado coupe pic.twitter.com/5jcXDb997j — Athanassios Tolis (@athantolis68) March 17, 2020

Note for the future: pictures of giant luxury barges from the '70s will always result in my approval.

id take my 2017 Honda Civic Type R pic.twitter.com/uhsPTg4LxE — HondaPro Jason (@hondaprojason) March 17, 2020

Probably not surprising for a guy who goes by the handle HondaPro Jason.

Well, at least I no longer have the most unreliable choice.

Something tells me putting 3,000-ish miles on this probably won't hurt its value too bad. May want to put a bra on the nose, though.

Not the only person who suggested an NSX. I've taken a road trip in that car ... not a bad choice at all. Plenty of room, pretty comfortable, less likely to break down than a lot of the other classics on here.

Big points for this one. Plus, we already know you don't need to risk going inside somewhere for a pee break.

80's Audi Ur-quattro with the Artz hatch treatment: pic.twitter.com/k4Rac4eivl — Deadclutch (@DeadclutchDB) March 17, 2020

Definitely one of the most interesting answers. I dig it.

But, now a word from Motor1 senior editor Jeff Perez ...

Why are so many people choosing horribly uncomfortable cars for a *3,000-mile* road trip? Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/snCH93dZ4t — Jeff Perez (@notaboatcaptain) March 17, 2020

And now a concurring voice.

I agree with @notaboatcaptain about the Alpina B7, but if I wanted to make fewer fuel stops, I'd pick this. pic.twitter.com/NTpzH9KiFD — Jared Rosenholtz (@carbuzzjared) March 17, 2020

The V90 is personally one of my favorite cars around, though the Cross Country has a better ride.

However, now a counterpoint ...

There are times to be comfortable and cosseted and secure.



Then there are times to feel intensely, profoundly, almost painfully alive.



This moment is very much of a part with the latter.



Touring-bodied Alfa 8C 2900B. pic.twitter.com/qvtRsEUkpu — Patrick Frawley (@StatesOfMotion) March 17, 2020

Alrighty. Generally, though, I'd say most people went the fast-and-powerful route. Again, most were Mercedes. I mean A LOT of people picked Benzes, including a few nods to the always popular brick-on-wheels W140's.

Mercedes Benz W140 5L V8 or 6L V12 long wheelbase pic.twitter.com/MXnQTDUPyK — Henning Volkmer (@HenningVolkmer) March 18, 2020

And, um, this guy. Whatever floats your Benz boat.

But there were non-Benz choices as well, including from Autoblog's very own Jeremy Korzeniewski.

One Rolls-Royce Phantom. Zero grey poupon. pic.twitter.com/ehvkvSQDWa — Jeremy Korzeniewski (@jkorz) March 18, 2020

Another Autoblog vote came from Road Test Editor Zac Palmer ...

News Editor Joel Stocksdale re-affirmed that choice. I also admitted that yeah, I'd probably have to take what is basically my favorite car at the moment: the Lexus LC 500.

Now, a few other favorites.

The Audi RS6 Avant. That's for one trip. If I have to buy the car and own it for a long time, then the Subaru Outback Onyx Edition. pic.twitter.com/Z1H7Hd3Adt — Rex Torres (@trackwrex) March 18, 2020

This guy chose both a Chevette to drive 3,000 miles across the country and Captain Jonathan Archer as his Twitter avatar. He should be put on some sort of watch list.

And now, the "Roads, we don't need no stinkin' roads people" ...

Tatra 8x8 ofc, is there anything else that’s been proven to take a long journey like that no matter what? 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BuTHi40Q3O — Lars Helmin (@larshelmin) March 18, 2020

Not a car, but I’d still drive my truck! pic.twitter.com/9GMF1W9h3N — Chris Hetzel (@sfadchi) March 18, 2020

And finally, at least for now, a shout out for all the great many who suggested various Porsches.

The best GT car ever made. pic.twitter.com/kQFGqCgQyu — John Rosevear (@john__rosevear) March 17, 2020

OK, now I need to get back to work. Keep'em coming.