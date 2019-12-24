Opinion

10 most memorable cars and SUVs of 2019

The cars that I'd most like to find under the tree Christmas morning

Dec 24th 2019 at 11:02AM

It's no surprise that a car reviewer will drive a large number of cars over the course of a year. Indeed, when the clock strikes midnight on Dec 31, I will have driven 75 new cars, trucks and SUV this year (and one old Peugeot) over the course of weekly evaluation loans and first drive events. That sure seems like a lot. Some definitely got more attention than others, and some came and went without leaving much of an impression – I completely forgot I drove a Kia Forte.

Yet in the spirit of this day, I thought I'd pick the 10 that I would love to see under the Christmas tree tomorrow morning. You know, just in case you were looking to get me something. I'll also throw in a couple disappointments that were memorable for the wrong reasons. They'd get sent back to the store on Boxing Day.

Lexus LC 500

Pictured below and resplendent in its Flare Yellow metallic paint, the car that would reach highest on my list is the divine Lexus LC 500. As a devout lover of GT cars, the LC ticks all the boxes. Muscular and characterful engine? V8, check. Beautifully made and memorable interior? It's gorgeous, to hell with Remote Touch. Check. Comfortable and reasonably practical? Superb seats and, uh, yeah. Makes me want to stand there and stare at it? You bet.

Though I long figured my heart would say LC but my head "Porsche 911," after this go-around, that's no longer the case. LC, pretty please.

2020-lexus-lc500-f34-2
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-f34-2
2020-lexus-lc500-f34-3
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-f34-3
2020-lexus-lc500-r34-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-r34-1
2020-lexus-lc500-f34-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-f34-1
2020-lexus-lc500-r34-2
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-r34-2
2020-lexus-lc500-f34-4
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-f34-4
2020-lexus-lc500-dash-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-dash-1
2020-lexus-lc500-fint-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-fint-1
2020-lexus-lc500-cc-2
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-cc-2
2020-lexus-lc500-cc-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-cc-1
2020-lexus-lc500-det-2
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-det-2
2020-lexus-lc500-stwheel
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-stwheel
2020-lexus-lc500-screen-2
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-screen-2
2020-lexus-lc500-screen-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-screen-1
2020-lexus-lc500-carbroof
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-carbroof
2020-lexus-lc500-det-3
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-det-3
2020-lexus-lc500-det-1
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-det-1
2020-lexus-lc500-det-4
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-det-4
2020-lexus-lc500-signaturespindlegrille
  • 2020-lexus-lc500-signaturespindlegrille

Polestar 1

I actually feel lucky that I got to drive the Polestar 1. Only 150 will be produced each year, and it's a far more special thing than it would initially appear. And that's despite initially appearing to be a beautiful, classic two-door GT car with a roof so rakish it's only possible because it's made of carbon fiber. That it’s a massively powerful plug-in hybrid with more all-electric range than any other PHEV is a thick dollop of whipped cream on a slice of Toscakaka. You know, Swedish dessert, Swedish car. Fine, I'll stick to Ikea references. 

Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0014
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0014
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0018
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0018
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0013
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0013
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0016
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0016
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0020
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0020
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0054
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0054
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0042
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0042
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0051
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0051
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0041
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0041
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0040
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0040
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0094
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0094
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0107
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0107
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0097
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0097
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0105
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0105
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0108
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0108
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0092
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0092
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0117
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0117
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0090
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0090
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0114
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0114
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0115
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0115
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0111
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0111
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0098
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0098
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0009
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0009
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0010
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0010
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0012
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0012
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0015
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0015
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0022
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0022
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0025
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0025
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0023
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0023
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0024
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0024
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0021
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0021
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0026
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0026
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0008
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0008
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0011
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0011
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0031
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0031
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0034
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0034
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0084
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0084
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0086
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0086
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0087
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0087
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0091
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0091
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0093
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0093
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0095
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0095
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0102
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0102
Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0116
  • Polestar1_Launch_SanFrancisco-0116

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Speaking of Sweden, did I drive this car off the road there? Sure did! And despite this, the V60 Cross Country scratches that certain wagon itch and looks sensational to boot. I wish it were available with the T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it's best not to get greedy at Christmas.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • Nothing to see here, move along.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • Our drive (and quasi-crash) in Luleå, Sweden, 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • The XC90 safety car was packed with gnarly toys for such an occurrence. There wasn't enough traction for the XC90 on the icy road, so the simple tow strap had to be swapped out for a winch.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • What it looks like when not buried in a ditch.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • The sky is pink, the trees are white. Turns out the top of our planet looks like a different planet.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • The locals use this inlet of the Baltic as a seasonal park. The ice is nearly a meter thick.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • According to the navigation system, we should be on a boat.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • The dog park in Luleå is in fact the Baltic Sea.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • Our drive (and quasi-crash) in Luleå, Sweden, 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country in Luleå, Sweden
  • Our drive (and quasi-crash) in Luleå, Sweden, 100 miles south of the Arctic Circle.
  • Image Credit: Volvo

Ford Explorer

This one would be getting returned (think I could exchange for a Mustang?). The new Explorer held such massive promise given specs that jumped off the spreadsheet: class-destroying power, class-leading towing and a massive interior. Oh, and it's now on a rear-wheel-drive platform. Driving fun assured, right?!? Alas, the Explorer first drive revealed disappointingly springy driving dynamics and a rather cheap, ugly interior with space that didn't quite live up to the specs. It certainly didn't help that the new, game-changing Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade also arrived this year.

2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum trim level
  • Image Credit: Ford
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum trim level
  • Image Credit: Ford
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum trim level
  • Image Credit: Ford
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum trim level
  • Image Credit: Ford
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum trim level
  • Image Credit: Ford
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • With 3,500 trailer
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 10.1-touchscreen
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Eco
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Sport
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Sport
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Trail
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Trail
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Slippery
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Slippery
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Deep Snow/Sand
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
  • Gauge Mode Deep Snow Sand
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum
  • Image Credit: Autoblog
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Platinum
  • Image Credit: Autoblog
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Limited trim level
  • Image Credit: Ford
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Limited
  • Image Credit: Autoblog
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Limited
  • Image Credit: Autoblog
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Limited
  • Image Credit: Autoblog
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Limited
  • Image Credit: Autoblog
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Limited Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Standard 8-inch touchscreen
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2020 Ford Explorer
  • 2020 Ford Explorer
  • Interior
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Mazda 3 Hatchback

"The 2019 Mazda3 Hatchback is quite simply one of the best cars I've ever driven."

That's probably sufficient.

2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • 2019 Mazda3 hatchback
  • Premium package. Polymetal Gray Mica with red interior.
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Mercedes CLS 450

The latest CLS proved to be just as desirable as its two predecessors even if the clever mild-hybrid inline-six doesn't tickle one's fancy quite like the 6.2-liter V8 found in the old CLS63 AMG. That would be on the all-time Christmas list. The new CLS, however, impresses with its beautiful styling outside that makes a glamorous statement everywhere you go and a high-fashion interior that pleases your eyes along the way. I also drove an E 53 AMG this year – I'd happily pay extra for the CLS.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
  • Selenite Grey Metallic with Macchiato Beige/Magma Grey Nappa Leather and Natural Grain Grey Ash Wood
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid

When a Range Rover silently wafts around town on electricity, it suddenly seems a lot less indulgent. Less, but the mack-daddy Range Rover is still as indulgent as they come. You sit up wonderfully high, gazing out over a broad patio-worth of hood, and with your elbow resting casually on the down-low window sill. The interior is pure class, and it makes you happy just looking at it, even if the touchscreen infotainment system has quite the opposite effect. The driving experience can best be described as "stately." This is a brilliant car, and I was sad to see it go.

2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Range Rover P400e
  • 2019 Range Rover P400e
  • Plug-in hybrid trim level
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro

If I was sad about the Range Rover, I was basically in mourning for this sensational 4Runner. Its Voodoo Blue paint – a color borrowed from the FJ Cruiser back catalog – perfectly balanced the TRD Pro's overtly tough look as if saying, "I'm tough as hell, but I don't take myself too seriously." It's the Dwayne Johnson of SUVs. Beyond aesthetics, any 4Runner stands as one of my personal favorites. It's just so pure and honest. In a world of spork-like crossovers that try to be a lot and end up succeeding at little, the 4Runner knows exactly what it is. Sure, its handling is appalling and the acceleration glacial in the heavy TRD Pro, but by feeling so different behind the wheel, it's actually quite charming. At the same time, the ride is surprisingly pretty good, the cargo area is gigantic and the back window rolls down. That Toyota finally modernized the in-car tech for 2020 makes it that much yummier. Sadly, Voodoo Blue is no longer available this year. Happily, Army Green is.

2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • 2019 Toyota 4Runner
  • TRD Pro trim level in Voodoo Blue
  • Image Credit: James Riswick

BMW M2

This one can go back. Having read such soaring praise for the little M2, this one's arrival was circled on the calendar. And yet, it left me cold. Perhaps it was high expectations or memories of the glorious 1M Coupe that really was as great as you've read. Yet, I think it was this particular M2's automatic transmission. A fun BMW should have a manual. Don't believe me, check out the used values of M3's with three pedals versus two. I actually think the M2's automated manual transmission is well-executed, and the extra effort required to engage the paddles provides a refreshingly mechanical feel. But it's not the same. You just don't connect to it in the same way. My post-drive notes are effusive with praise and yet, when the M2 left, I didn't miss it. I still miss the 1M Coupe.

bmw-m2-f34-1
  • bmw-m2-f34-1
bmw-m2-r34
  • bmw-m2-r34
bmw-m2-f34-2
  • bmw-m2-f34-2
bmw-m2-dash
  • bmw-m2-dash
bmw-m2-trans
  • bmw-m2-trans

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet

This one literally went back. After only a modest highway trip to take pictures, I parked the 911 Cabriolet overnight outside my Airbnb in Studio City, Calif. (I was there for Thanksgiving). I came out the next day to discover the damage shown below. Someone had seemingly taken a saw to the front bumper to (I assume) rip out one of the adaptive headlight units. They either realized they were going to be unsuccessful or were scared away, who knows.

In the end, I got to make a fun call to Porsche and can at least report that the 911 Cab's wind deflector works really well on the highway.

 

Porsche 718 GT4

Speaking of manual transmissions, the Porsche 718 GT4 only comes with one for the time being.

(wait for applause)

This car is a masterpiece, and although I also drove a GT3 RS and GT2 RS in 2019, the ultimate Cayman with the correct amount of cylinders is just so stirringly balanced, forgiving, and well, fun, that it's the car I'd most want if the sole purpose at hand was to go fast on a track or winding road. I'd rather have one of these than (NAME YOUR SUPERCAR).

alt2
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

Kia Niro EV

If, on the other hand, I just needed something to putter around town, the Kia Niro EV would be a top choice. You get in, everything is exactly where it should be and works exactly as you'd expect. The driving experience is vice-free and, as an electric car, smartly gets up to speed (its heavy regen braking mode also offers one-pedal driving). Space is just-right for errands with or without passengers, the features list is enormous, and although not a great-looking thing, it's not ugly, either. My heart would say "get a BMW i3" but my head would yell "No you idiot, get the Niro."

2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia
2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • 2019 Kia Niro EV
  • Image Credit: Kia

BMW Z4

That would be my own 1998 Z3 down there, so I'm quite obviously biased. That said, my goodness the Z3's a better-looking car than its great grandson, the 2019 BMW Z4. Oh sure, the Z3's slower, less comfortable, has the fuel economy of a V6-powered Ram and the torsional rigidity of Jell-O, but it sure is pretty. The Z4? There's a whiff of kabuki mask about it. More important, however, the Z4's just not fun enough. It seems to put a greater emphasis on all the needless doo-dads in the car than driving fun. Now, the Z3 was dynamically stomped in its day by the Boxster and Miata, but it was still a playful weekend toy. The Z4 is way too daily driver. Perhaps I'm just being an old man yelling at a cloud here, but I'll stick to the old girl. Or a new Boxster.

 

Honda Civic Type R

Sometimes you get in a car, get it moving and find it only takes about 100 feet to render a verdict. "Hell yeah," I exclaimed to an empty red-festooned interior, slotting the perfect shifter into third and feeling the car do its thing through the snug-but-comfy driver's seat. Power, handling, steering, brakes, drivability … my post-drive notes are gushing with praise. Unlike the M2, this is a car that exceeded lofty expectations. It's absolutely brilliant. It's also pretty embarrassing to drive. Perhaps Santa could include a wing removal kit.

2019-honda-civic-typer-f34-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-f34-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-r34-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-r34-2
2019-honda-civic-typer-f34-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-f34-2
2019-honda-civic-typer-r34-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-r34-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-f34-3
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-f34-3
2019 Honda Civic Type-R
  • 2019 Honda Civic Type-R
2019-honda-civic-typer-stwheel
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-stwheel
2019-honda-civic-typer-ipcomfort
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-ipcomfort
2019-honda-civic-typer-ipsport
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-ipsport
2019-honda-civic-typer-screen-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-screen-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-cc-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-cc-2
2019-honda-civic-typer-cc-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-cc-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-det-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-det-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-seat
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-seat
2019-honda-civic-typer-rint-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-rint-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-rint-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-rint-2
2019-honda-civic-typer-wing-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-wing-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-wing-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-wing-2
2019-honda-civic-typer-exhaust-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-exhaust-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-exhaust-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-exhaust-2
2019-honda-civic-typer-bdg-1
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-bdg-1
2019-honda-civic-typer-bdg-2
  • 2019-honda-civic-typer-bdg-2

X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X