Here's your yearly reminder that DeLoreans were built in Northern Ireland

"It's almost like driving around with a supermodel on the roof of your car. You know, everyone wants to get a picture of it. It's crazy," says Martin Sanchez of the SoCal DeLorean Club. With zero DeLoreans counted among the vehicles owned by the Autoblog staff, well, we'll just have to take his word for it. Sounds like a hassle, if we're honest.

In any case, consider that one of the DeLorean Motor Company's many remarkable achievements — because starting an automaker from the ground up, even with John DeLorean's name recognition and years of experience as an executive in the industry, is a monumental task — was getting a factory built in Northern Ireland in the late 1970s and early 1980s staffed with people from both the Catholic and Protestant faiths.

Since today is St. Patrick's Day and all, we figured it'd be as good a time as any to bring this video back to your attention. In it you'll not only hear the above quote, you'll get to see a whole bunch of cool gull-winged, stainless steel coupes in various states, from stock to full-on "Back to the Future" replicas. It's only four minutes long, and if you stay to the end, you'll even get a few glimpses at some floating hoverboard action. Enjoy!