Sometimes a fix is not a fix. Back in October, Ford recalled some 20,000 2019 Ranger pickup trucks in North America for faulty HVAC blower motors that could suffer an electrical short, possibly leading to overheating and creating the risk of a fire. Now, Ford is recalling over 5,000 of those same trucks (specifically, 5,384 in the United States and 418 in Canada) for the same reason.

Turns out, the replacement blower motor has the same problem. As Ford says, "The replacement part used for that service may have been built with an improper clearance between an electrical terminal and the conductive base-plate slot that could result in a resistive electrical short." The result can be overheating, melting, smoking, and potentially a fire. The company says it is not aware of any fires, accidents, or injuries related to this issue.

Dealers will check the date code on the replacement motors, and those built within the timeframe affected by the problem will be replaced. One hopes that this time, it will be with a properly built blower motor.

Related Video: