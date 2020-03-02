Porsche issues safety recall for 2015-2018 Macan

Porsche is recalling previous-generation Macan crossovers due to the potential risk of a fuel leak and the subsequent fire risk the leak could create. The recall includes 70,117 Macans, but Porsche believes only one percent of the vehicles have defective parts that will require action.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign No. 20V077000 states that a fuel leak could occur on Porsche Macan, Macan S, Macan GTS and Macan Turbo models between model years 2015 to 2018. The recall documents say, "in certain rare circumstances, the fuel pump service cover can deflect and put pressure on the flow nozzle on the filter flange of the fuel pump. This can result in hairline cracks potentially leading to fuel seepage and fuel odor."

Whenever there is a leak anywhere near an engine, which has plenty of "ignition sources," there is a risk of fire. Because of this, even though the likelihood of the defect causing major issues is low, Porsche issued a voluntary recall.

The start of the investigation can be traced back to an anomaly in parts demand in June, 2019. Porsche took notice and began investigating the parts and the issues surrounding the demand. "Porsche conducted deeper part analysis to study the protrusion of a reinforcing rib of the service cover as the potential cause of the issue," the reports say. "Porsche also analyzed the vehicle population because some vehicle production periods did not appear to exhibit the issue." Ultimately, it was important enough to issue the precautionary recall.

There are no specifics as to how Porsche will fix the problem, but the recall will officially begin April 10, 2020.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the Macan has been recalled due to fuel leaks, and it's not the first time it has been recalled for this issue. In 2017, Porsche issued a recall for 51,497 Macans, specifically certain 2015-2017 Macan S and Macan Turbo vehicles, and 2017 Macan, Macan GTS, and Macan Turbo with the Performance Package vehicles. And in 2015, 21,835 Macans were recalled due to a low-pressure fuel line that could leak.

