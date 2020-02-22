As long as Universal Studios and the Fast & Furious franchise continue to pump out new content, fresh toy cars will follow. After the release of the new Fast & Furious Spy Racers Netflix animated series in 2019 and preceding the opening of 2020's F9 release, Mattel has unveiled a wide array of upcoming Fast-inspired toys, including assorted five-packs, single cars, a futuristic transforming hauler, and a drag-racing launch pad.

The most notable cars in the bunch come directly from previous Fast & Furious movies. A new five-pack draws vehicles from throughout the series' history, including a custom 1967 Ford Mustang, a 1970 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, and Brian O'Conner's Nissan Skyline GT-R. Available in the spring, these will cost $5.49.

Separately, the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS from The Fast and the Furious will launch in the fall as part of a HW Screen Time mini collection for $1.09. More single-pack releases include an S15 Nissan Silvia, an S14 Nissan 240SX, a Honda Civic EG hatchback, the FD Mazda RX-7 from 2 Fast 2 Furious, and a Subaru WRX STi from The Fate of the Furious,

For those who desire even more detailed car models, Mattel is also dropping a Hot Wheels Premium collection of other individual F&F 1:64-scale diecasts. O'Conner's Skyline, O'Conner's Ford Escort, the Silvias from Tokyo Drift, and a Lamborghini Huracan Performante will all be available for $5.49 each in the spring.

Fans of the Netflix show called Fast & Furious Spy Racers will have cars to pick up, too. Mattel is releasing an assortment of single-pack 1:64-scale diecasts that feature spy gadgets and moving parts. Hot Wheels didn't say exactly which cars would release, but they will replicate what's seen in the show and cost $1.49 when they hit the market in the fall. Hot Wheels Basic Cars will also be available for $1.09, in the form of the Ion Motors Thresher and the Astana Hotto, as part of the HW Screen Time mini collection. The largest pieces offered this year are also the Netflix series including the Drag Race Eliminator Track Set with Tony's and Layla's character cars for $19.99 or the pretty awesome Spy Command Hauler with built-in spy lair and Tony's car for $24.99. Both are available this fall.

If all of this sounds great, but the wait is too long, McDonald's is here to please. During February, Happy Meals feature several unique character cars from Spy Racers.

