As promised on Tuesday, the full trailer for the ninth installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise has dropped, giving us some juicy tidbits to tide us over to its summer opening.

For starters, we now have a title. What we've been referring to as simply "Fast 9" up until now is officially titled "F9: The Fast Saga," and from this trailer, it looks like we're going to get a fairly deep dive into lead character Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel)'s past, with a little help from WWE superstar-turned-actor John Cena.

Why is Cena so significant? Well, he's playing Toretto's brother, Jacob. Hey, we warned you that there'd be spoilers. If you were really concerned, you shouldn't have kept reading this far.

"No matter how fast you are, no one outruns their past, and mine just caught up to me," Toretto says, as the trailer introduces his younger sibling — and the movie's antagonist — who is described as a master thief and assassin.

Oh, and a high-performance driver. Naturally.

The trailer gives us a peek at several of the film's locales, along with its two-legged and four-wheeled talent. Along with the returning core cast, Dame Helen Mirren reprises her role as Magdalene Shaw, and Charlize Theron returns as Cipher, among others.

On the automotive side of things, we catch a glimpse of the Dodge Charger Widebody that we saw on the film's set over the summer, and we've already seen Toretto's 1969 model in the teaser linked above. Not long after, we see what appears to be a new Jeep Gladiator being driven frantically across a collapsing rope bridge.

Just after the 2:30 mark, it appears that the Toyota Supra painted orange in an homage to the car featured in the original "The Fast and the Furious" meets an untimely demise, but stick around until the end, because a familiar face is revealed as its owner.

Oh, and how do you feel about a rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero? Because, well, rocket-propelled Pontiac Fiero.

For fans of the franchise, this appears to be yet another fun, vaguely automotive action movie with plenty of crashes and comic relief. What's not to like?

