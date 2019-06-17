'Fast and Furious: Spy Racers' teaser previews Netflix animated series

At this point the only audiences left out of the "Fast and Furious" franchise are kids, nonagenarians and insomniac pets who need some late-night deep-channel ASMR to get through the night. One of those groups gets the attention it's been waiting for when Netflix debuts the animated series "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" later this year. The show comes via the partnership between the streaming service and Dreamworks Animation, and the 30-second teaser clip just dropped.
The Netflix show synopsis says "teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization bent on world domination." So it sounds like as the adult franchise and spinoffs have become "The Dukes of Hazzard" meets "The Avengers," "Spy Racers" will be all that plus "Animaniacs."
Vin Diesel is one of the executive producers of the new show, so we shouldn't be surprised at some kind of cameo from big cousin Dom. However, Netflix hasn't said if there'll be a clear overlap between the youth spinoff and the theatrical universe.
The teaser doesn't show us much beyond nondescript animated cars doing just the things you'd expect for an animated "F&F" franchise. There's a coupe that looks like the front a Lancia Stratos and the rear of a Porsche 935 duking it out in a viaduct with a not-quite-a-Plymouth-Barracuda. Given Dominic Toretto's proclivities for Dodge products in the big-boy films, we'll guess that's cousin Tony drifting the black 'Cuda.
We' re sure more teasers will come shortly. You, and more importantly, your kids, have been warned.
