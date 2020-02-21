Two years ago, Polestar debuted the Polestar 1 at the Geneva Motor Show. Last year, the brand began a Swiss streak by introducing the Polestar 2 at the show by the lake. That form continues this year, with reports that Polestar plans to show its new Precept concept at an event on February 25, ahead of the show. According to a Polestar newsletter sent to some organizations, the concept will debut at the same standalone event where Polestar will show its new Android-based HMI concept.

The teaser image doesn't give away anything new. An overhead view shows headlights and taillights throwing the same patterns we've seen on the Polestar 2, and what's between those lights is buried in the darkness. Polestar's site doesn't add anything visual, only a definition: "Precept: a rule intended to inform behavior or thought. In other words, a way of declaring how you mean to proceed. Starting as you mean to go on. Stating your intentions up top. A manifesto. It’s also the name for something that takes all of our ambitions and combines them."

According to Autocar, the Swedish outfit said the Precept "shapes the future of Polestar’s look and feel," and "shows the direction that Polestar is heading in." The consensus seems to be that we'll get an early look at a Polestar 3. That makes sense, as the company's already forecast a third model in saying, "In the future, Polestar 3 will join the portfolio as a fully electric performance SUV," and an exterior concept shown at the same time as the new HMI would demonstrate the integration of Polestar's interior technical ideas with evolved exterior design.

If such comes to pass, the early money on the Polestar 3 is betting on an all-electric crossover built on the Polestar 2's form, including a version of the dual-motor electric powertrain with 402 horsepower and 275-mile range set within the Compact Modular Architecture. With the Polestar 2 aiming to challenge the Tesla Model 3, a Polestar 3 would take the fight to the Tesla Model Y. The Polestar 2 is due on sale later this year with a $55,000 starting price. Depending on on what we see February 25, it seems fair to look for a production Polestar 3 sometime next year.

