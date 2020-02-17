If you have the day off today and you're sitting at home trying to avoid the nagging sense that you should be doing something productive instead of vegging out on the couch, well, we know how you feel. Days like this are great for digging into around-the-house projects you've been meaning to knock off your list. Sometimes though, we'll have big dreams of getting something done but we won't take that first step of grabbing the tools we need to actually do the work once we have some free time. Depending on what you need, Amazon has a few solid deals on tools this President's Day that could help you save a few bucks when preparing for your spring projects.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool - $139.87

A good cordless drill is something every tinkerer should have. Whether you're replacing a cabinet door or simply hanging photos, a drill can make the job much easier. This kit features a drill, an impact driver, batteries, a charger, and a kit bag. With nearly 4,000 ratings and a 4.6 star score, this kit is a favorite for Amazon shoppers. Weirdly, you have to add this item to your cart to see the price on Amazon. We've been in this position before and just like last time, we'll be the heroes and just tell you that it costs $139.87. You can pick one up here.

HORUSDY 100-Piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set with Plastic Racking - $36.99

There are few things in life more frustrating than needing a screwdriver, finding one, and then realizing that it's just a little too big or too small to do what you need it to do. The best solution to this problem? Well, just have 100 screwdrivers. That's pretty easy to do thanks to this magnetic screwdriver set. Not only does the set feature nearly any size you'll need, it also features non-slip grips and magnetic bits, which can be helpful when working with smaller screws that sometimes like to escape and roll away from you. If you're in the market, you can check out the set right here for just $36.99.

Qooltek Multipurpose Laser Level - $13.98 (44% off)

If you're not aware, laser levels are just the coolest. Not only are they fun to use, they can also be helpful for work around the house. This particular level also features a built-in 8-foot measuring tape. The best part about it though is that it's nearly half off today. If you want to pick one up, you can do so here.

